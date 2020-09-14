Sloman rebounded from a 29-yard missed field-goal attempt at the end of the first quarter to connect on consecutive kicks from 35 and 31 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas. He also converted both his extra-point kicks.

The 2020 seventh-round selection nailed the left upright to miss his first career field-goal attempt, but Sloman impressively bounced back to finish with a respectable fantasy showing. He should have plenty of opportunities with Los Angeles boasting a deep and balanced offensive attack and is worth considering in most settings.