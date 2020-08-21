Sloman made three of six field-goal attempts during Wednesday's practice, Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long reports.
Sloman, who was drafted in the seventh round last year, is yet to kick in the regular season but finds himself entrenched in a position battle with Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu to earn the Rams' job. Although he missed half his kicks Wednesday, Sloman at least converted both of his simulated 'game-winning' attempts. With a starting gig up for grabs, Los Angeles' competition should be worthwhile to monitor over the course of training camp.