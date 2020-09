Sloman officially won the Rams' kicking job after the team waived Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis on Friday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

In the post-Greg Zuerlein world, Sloman will get the first shot to replace one of the strongest legs in recent memory. In four years at Miami (OH), the 2020 seventh-round pick connected on 79 percent of his field-goal attempts. That said, he showed accuracy on lengthy kicks as a senior, nailing 11 of 14 from 40-plus yards last fall.