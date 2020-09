Sloman connected on his only field-goal attempt from 30 yards and hit four of his five extra-point kicks during Sunday's 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

While it was another respectable fantasy showing from the rookie, it is concerning that Sloman has had a kick blocked in consecutive games. It wasn't consequential Sunday with Los Angeles already up 37-19 late in the fourth quarter, but Sloman's kick trajectory is low and clearly a shortcoming through his first two games as a pro.