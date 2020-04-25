Play

Rams' Sam Sloman: Los Angeles selects in seventh

The Rams selected Sloman in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

The Rams need a kicker after Greg Zuerlein signed with Dallas, so Sloman will get a shot to earn that open role. Sloman kicked field goals for Miami (OH) over the last three years, including 26-of-30 in 2019

