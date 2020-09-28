Sloman kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted three extra-point kicks during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo. He also missed a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The rookie kicker has now missed a kick in three consecutive games. Los Angeles invested a seventh-round pick in Sloman in the 2020 NFL Draft, so his leash is probably a little longer than most freshman kickers, but he's still definitely off to an underwhelming start as a pro. As it stands, Sloman is probably best viewed as a fringe fantasy option in most settings.