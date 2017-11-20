Rams' Sammy Watkins: Another quiet afternoon in loss
Watkins brought in three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings.
Watkins' season-long pattern of underwhelming continued against the Vikings, as he generated his eighth performances of three receptions or less in 10 contests. The 24-year-old Clemson product also saw a modest two-game touchdown streak come to an end was targeted under five times for the third straight game. Watkins still carries significant big-play upside due to his speed, but fantasy owners are likely finding the rewards of rostering him this season to be few and far between. He'll look to bounce back in a potential shootout with the Saints in Week 12.
More News
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Avoids injury report•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Says foot is fine•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Does damage on three targets•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Scores long touchdown versus Giants•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Three catches in Week 7•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: On tap for head-to-head matchup with Peterson•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...