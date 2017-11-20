Rams' Sammy Watkins: Another quiet afternoon in loss

Watkins brought in three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings.

Watkins' season-long pattern of underwhelming continued against the Vikings, as he generated his eighth performances of three receptions or less in 10 contests. The 24-year-old Clemson product also saw a modest two-game touchdown streak come to an end was targeted under five times for the third straight game. Watkins still carries significant big-play upside due to his speed, but fantasy owners are likely finding the rewards of rostering him this season to be few and far between. He'll look to bounce back in a potential shootout with the Saints in Week 12.