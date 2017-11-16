Rams' Sammy Watkins: Avoids injury report

Watkins (foot) wasn't listed on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Watkins' share of the offensive workload has wavered between 51.6 and 90 percent, depending on the week. When he injured his foot this past Sunday, he turned 75.8 percent of those snaps into two catches (on three targets) for 41 yards and one touchdown. The volume hasn't been there for Watkins as his teammate Robert Woods has emerged as Jared Goff's favored threat in the passing attack. With the severity of Watkins' injury settled, though, he can focus on getting back into the act Sunday against a Vikings defense that has allowed 127.5 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to wideouts across the last four outings.