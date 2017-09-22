Play

Rams' Sammy Watkins: Being evaluated for concussion

Watkins is being evaluated for a concussion, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Watkins was having quite the game before suffering the head injury, recording six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns -- showing a clear connection with Jared Goff in the process. He'll need to pass league protocol testing before he can return to the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories