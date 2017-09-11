Rams' Sammy Watkins: Catches all five targets

Watkins caught all five of his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

This was a mediocre showing from Watkins, but considering he's only been with the Rams for a month, it was encouraging to see him receive the second-most targets and haul in all of them. He brings an element to the offense that the Rams have lacked in recent years, and quarterback Jared Goff looked better Sunday than at any point last season. Watkins will likely have a wide range of fantasy outcomes from week to week, but it's reassuring that he projects to be a primary target in the passing attack.