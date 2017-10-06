Rams' Sammy Watkins: Cleared for Sunday

Watkins (illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Watkins was held out of Wednesday's practice but didn't have any limitations Thursday and Friday. While health isn't a concern, his workload (four targets per game) and matchup are both rather discouraging. Watkins does figure to get more involved as the season progresses, and he's talented enough to come up with big performances even in the most difficult of matchups. It's also worth noting that he's been among the most efficient receivers in the league this season, parlaying his 16 targets into 14 receptions for 211 yards and two scores.