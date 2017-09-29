Rams' Sammy Watkins: Cleared to face Dallas
Watkins (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.
A full participant in consecutive practices to close out the week, Watkins will avoid any missed time due to the concussion he suffered in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers. He enjoyed his first big outing for the Rams in that contest, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Watkins will take aim at a Dallas defense that's allowed opponents to complete 67.8 percent of their passes but for only 6.6 yards per attempt.
