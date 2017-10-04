Play

Rams' Sammy Watkins: Comes down with illness

Watkins didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The illness appears to be a short-term concern, as Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned he expects Watkins to return to the fold Thursday. Until he makes his presence felt, though, the Watkins watch will continue due to his standing as the No. 1 wideout in the NFL's fifth-ranked passing attack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories