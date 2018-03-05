The Rams will use their franchise tag on either Watkins or safety Lamarcus Joyner prior to the 4:00 p.m. EST deadline Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams may wait until the last minute to make a final decision, perhaps hoping to work out a long-term deal with one of the two players. Watkins is a bigger name among fans, but Joyner played at a higher level in 2017, and the franchise tag is much cheaper for safeties than for wide receivers. The 24-year-old wideout may soon have a shot to test free agency, where he and Allen Robinson (knee) would be the top two players at their position, assuming Robinson isn't tagged by the Jaguars.

