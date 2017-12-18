Watkins caught just two of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win over Seattle.

Despite pedestrian reception and yardage numbers for the season, Watkins had buoyed his fantasy value with a touchdown in five of his previous six games. Unfortunately, Los Angeles was in cruise control early Sunday, and with Seattle unable to stop the run, quarterback Jared Goff and the passing attack were quiet. Additionally, the Rams opted to rest their starters, so it was a horrible game script for Watkins' fantasy prospects. Still, his Week 15 showing highlights the receiver's dependency on touchdowns, and Watkins' outlook moving forward is also less promising with Robert Woods healthy.