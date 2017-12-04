Rams' Sammy Watkins: Finds paydirt in Arizona
Watkins caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-16 victory over the Cardinals.
Watkins drew a tough matchup Sunday going against three-time All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson. The Rams still found a way to get him open for a touchdown in the third quarter by sending Watkins on an underneath crossing route that effectively got the 2014 first-rounder matched up with a linebacker. Having found paydirt four times in the last five games, Watkins appears to be becoming a much more trustworthy fantasy asset than he was at the beginning of the season. However, he's only seen more than five targets on two occasions this season, and Robert Woods (shoulder) could be back as soon as next week. Even if Woods doesn't return for Week 14, Watkins will remain a fairly risky option at wide receiver going against the Eagles top-ranked defense.
