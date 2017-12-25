Watkins hauled in three of seven passes for 30 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 win at Tennessee.

Although Watkins has reached 100 yards receiving in one game as a Ram, he's been a touchdown machine, especially in the second half of the season. With Sunday's TD, he's scored exactly one in six of the last eight contests, which has helped to offset a modest mark of 8.0 YPT during that span. He'll attempt to close out the regular season on a high note Week 17 against a 49ers defense that has conceded 147.2 receiving yards per game and six touchdown catches to wide receivers over the last five contests.