Rams' Sammy Watkins: In concussion protocol
Watkins was placed into concussion protocol according to head coach Sean McVay, NFL.com reports.
Watkins was having his best game in a Rams' uniform before leaving with a concussion, as he managed six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in three and a half quarters. Both his reception and yardage totals were season highs, making the injury particularly ill-timed. The Rams also lost Tavon Austin to a concussion on Thursday - leaving the team with little depth. The good news is Watkins will get the weekend to rest before practice begins next week. He'll need to pass standard league testing before he can return to the field.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...