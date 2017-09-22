Rams' Sammy Watkins: In concussion protocol

Watkins was placed into concussion protocol according to head coach Sean McVay, NFL.com reports.

Watkins was having his best game in a Rams' uniform before leaving with a concussion, as he managed six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in three and a half quarters. Both his reception and yardage totals were season highs, making the injury particularly ill-timed. The Rams also lost Tavon Austin to a concussion on Thursday - leaving the team with little depth. The good news is Watkins will get the weekend to rest before practice begins next week. He'll need to pass standard league testing before he can return to the field.