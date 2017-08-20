Rams' Sammy Watkins: Just misses touchdown in debut

Watkins caught two of four targets for eight yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Cooper Kupp stole the show with a 6-70-1 receiving line, but Watkins was the only other player to draw more than two targets from Jared Goff. The former Bill nearly had touchdown in the second quarter when Goff slipped a perfect pass into tight coverage in the front corner of the end zone from 28 yards out. The ball went right through Watkins' hands, though Raiders CB Sean Smith may have gotten a piece of it. Either way, it was an encouraging performance for pretty much anyone involved with the Los Angeles offense.