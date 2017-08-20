Rams' Sammy Watkins: Just misses touchdown in debut
Watkins caught two of four targets for eight yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Cooper Kupp stole the show with a 6-70-1 receiving line, but Watkins was the only other player to draw more than two targets from Jared Goff. The former Bill nearly had touchdown in the second quarter when Goff slipped a perfect pass into tight coverage in the front corner of the end zone from 28 yards out. The ball went right through Watkins' hands, though Raiders CB Sean Smith may have gotten a piece of it. Either way, it was an encouraging performance for pretty much anyone involved with the Los Angeles offense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...