Rams' Sammy Watkins: Likely to start against Bolts
Watkins is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Watkins was only targeted four times -- two catches for eight yards -- last week against the Raiders, so how he fits into the offense Saturday could be telling about his fantasy potential to start the season. Because he was brought in late, there's a chance Watkins operates as more of a decoy and downfield threat than a go-to option in the passing attack early on. As he develops chemistry with Jared Goff, Watkins should see a larger target share and garner more virtual value. As a result, expectations should probably be kept in check until there is some in-game evidence that Goff and Watkins are on the same page.
