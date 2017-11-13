Rams' Sammy Watkins: Makes most of three targets
Watkins caught two of three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.
Coming off a Week 9 outing in which he caught one pass for a 67-yard touchdown on two targets, Watkins again made the most of very limited volume while playing second fiddle to Robert Woods. The speedy wideout was essentially invisible with the exception of back-to-back plays late in the third quarter when he recorded both of his catches. Watkins has produced 10.9 yards per target while scoring on four of his 21 receptions, but there's still no sign of the efficiency leading to consistent volume. Robert Woods answered any questions about his legitimacy as a No. 1 receiver, catching eight of 10 targets for 171 yards and two scores in Sunday's blowout win. It is possible Watkins takes advantage as opponents expend more energy trying to stop his red-hot teammate, but a Week 11 game in Minnesota isn't the best setting to count on that happening.
