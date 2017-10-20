Rams' Sammy Watkins: On tap for head-to-head matchup with Peterson

It's expected that Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) will shadow Watkins for much of the Rams' game Sunday against the Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Though the Cardinals' pass defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 250 passing yards allowed per game, a limited amount of that damage has come against Peterson, a three-time All Pro. Per Pro Football Focus, Peterson, who exited his matchup with the Buccaneers in the third quarter last week with the quad injury, has allowed just 0.37 yards per cover snap this season, which ranks second among all cornerbacks who have played at least 125 snaps in coverage. It's not expected that Peterson's injury will inhibit him much come Sunday, which may translate to another depressed output for Watkins, who has practically been invisible over the Rams' last three games. In those contests, Watkins has been targeted just 10 times in 167 snaps, hauling in two catches for 28 yards.