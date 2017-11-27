Rams' Sammy Watkins: Posts fifth TD of season

Watkins recorded four receptions (on nine targets) for 82 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 victory versus the Saints.

Watkins has taken a back seat to Robert Woods since joining the Rams in early August, hauling in more than two passes in just four of the first 10 contests this season. That said, Woods emerged from last Sunday's loss at Minnesota with a left shoulder injury, which is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks. In his first chance to take advantage, Watkins managed a five-yard touchdown catch, posted three grabs of 20-plus yards, induced two pass interference calls (both of which preceded made field goals) and recovered the Saints' desperation onside kick inside the final two-minute warning. Working in tandem with Cooper Kupp (eight receptions for 116 yards Sunday), Watkins will look to take advantage of a Cardinals defense next Sunday that has given up 7.9 YPT and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2017.