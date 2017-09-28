Rams' Sammy Watkins: Practices in full Thursday

Watkins (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Achieving a full practice doesn't mean a player has completed every step of the concussion protocol, but head coach Sean McVay stated Thursday that Watkins and Tavon Austin (concussion) are expected to suit up Sunday in Dallas, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Both wideouts were afforded the luxury of a lengthy respite between games, which appears to be helping them return without logging a DNP. If clarification doesn't arrive upon the release of Friday's injury report, Watkins' status will be known by the time the Rams kick off at 1 PM ET on Sunday.