Rams' Sammy Watkins: Practices in full Thursday
Watkins (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Achieving a full practice doesn't mean a player has completed every step of the concussion protocol, but head coach Sean McVay stated Thursday that Watkins and Tavon Austin (concussion) are expected to suit up Sunday in Dallas, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Both wideouts were afforded the luxury of a lengthy respite between games, which appears to be helping them return without logging a DNP. If clarification doesn't arrive upon the release of Friday's injury report, Watkins' status will be known by the time the Rams kick off at 1 PM ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.