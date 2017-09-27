Rams' Sammy Watkins: Practices in limited fashion
Watkins (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Watkins' ability to practice in any capacity means he's made progress in the NFL's concussion protocol since suffering the injury during Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers. He was phenomenal in that contest, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets while displaying his full arsenal of skills. Watkins could benefit from the long layoff between games as the Rams prepare for Sunday's contest in Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed opposing wide receivers to catch 66 percent of targets, albeit for just 10.3 yards per reception. Their conservative scheme could force Watkins to do more of his damage underneath, which he looked perfectly capable of in Thursday's game. The Rams probably want him to log a full practice before he's cleared for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...