Rams' Sammy Watkins: Practices in limited fashion

Watkins (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Watkins' ability to practice in any capacity means he's made progress in the NFL's concussion protocol since suffering the injury during Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers. He was phenomenal in that contest, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets while displaying his full arsenal of skills. Watkins could benefit from the long layoff between games as the Rams prepare for Sunday's contest in Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed opposing wide receivers to catch 66 percent of targets, albeit for just 10.3 yards per reception. Their conservative scheme could force Watkins to do more of his damage underneath, which he looked perfectly capable of in Thursday's game. The Rams probably want him to log a full practice before he's cleared for Sunday's game.