Rams' Sammy Watkins: Quiet in Week 2

Watkins caught both of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to Washington.

After a mediocre showing in Week 1 (five receptions for 58 yards), this was a disappointing follow-up. Watkins now has just seven catches for 88 yards, and quarterback Jared Goff spread the ball around again Sunday by targeting nine different receivers. While it's been a discouraging start, Watkins played 45 of 50 offensive snaps against Washington, and he is by far the most talented wideout on the roster. It would be surprising if Watkins wasn't targeted more moving forward.