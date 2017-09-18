Rams' Sammy Watkins: Quiet in Week 2
Watkins caught both of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to Washington.
After a mediocre showing in Week 1 (five receptions for 58 yards), this was a disappointing follow-up. Watkins now has just seven catches for 88 yards, and quarterback Jared Goff spread the ball around again Sunday by targeting nine different receivers. While it's been a discouraging start, Watkins played 45 of 50 offensive snaps against Washington, and he is by far the most talented wideout on the roster. It would be surprising if Watkins wasn't targeted more moving forward.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...