Rams' Sammy Watkins: Quiet in win over Dallas

Watkins caught one of two targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

While this was a discouraging follow up to Watkins' huge Week 3 showing, the wideout was nursing concussion symptoms throughout the week, so just suiting up shouldn't be underappreciated. Additionally, it didn't turn out to be a favorable game script for Watkins, as the Rams didn't have any trouble moving the ball on the ground or through intermediate passes. With just 14 receptions for 211 yards and two scores through the first four weeks of the season, it's definitely been an underwhelming start for the game-breaking receiver. With a tough upcoming schedule, there's a chance the Rams's passing attack may need to rely on Watkins more moving forward, though.