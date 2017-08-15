Rams' Sammy Watkins: Ready for preseason
Rams coach Sean McVay expects Watkins to play in Saturday's preseason game in Oakland, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.
Watkins joined the Rams one day before their exhibition opener and unsurprisingly was held out of action. He should get his first chance to play with Jared Goff in a game this weekend, though the duo figures to get its longest look together in the third week of the preseason. Goff looked sharp in the opener, and his continued progress will be crucial for Watkins' bid to bounce back strong from a disappointing 2016 campaign.
