Rams' Sammy Watkins: Returns to full practice
Watkins (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Absent Wednesday with an illness, Watkins handled every practice rep thrown his way Thursday, as predicted by head coach Sean McVay. Watkins can now focus his attention toward Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, who have yielded 121.3 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to wideouts in 2017.
More News
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...