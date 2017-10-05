Rams' Sammy Watkins: Returns to full practice

Watkins (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Absent Wednesday with an illness, Watkins handled every practice rep thrown his way Thursday, as predicted by head coach Sean McVay. Watkins can now focus his attention toward Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, who have yielded 121.3 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to wideouts in 2017.