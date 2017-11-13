Rams' Sammy Watkins: Says foot is fine
Watkins said his foot is fine when he was asked about it after Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
While he didn't appear to leave the game for an extended period, Watkins apparently hurt his foot at some point along the way. He finished with two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on three targets, nabbing his receptions on consecutive snaps late in the third quarter. Watkins may be listed on the injury report this week, but it doesn't sound like he's in too much danger of missing Sunday's game in Minnesota. He's drawn more than five targets just once in nine games this season.
More News
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Does damage on three targets•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Scores long touchdown versus Giants•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Three catches in Week 7•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: On tap for head-to-head matchup with Peterson•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Shut down yet again•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...