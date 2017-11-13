Rams' Sammy Watkins: Says foot is fine

Watkins said his foot is fine when he was asked about it after Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

While he didn't appear to leave the game for an extended period, Watkins apparently hurt his foot at some point along the way. He finished with two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on three targets, nabbing his receptions on consecutive snaps late in the third quarter. Watkins may be listed on the injury report this week, but it doesn't sound like he's in too much danger of missing Sunday's game in Minnesota. He's drawn more than five targets just once in nine games this season.