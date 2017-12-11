Watkins caught three of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-35 loss to the Eagles.

Watkins struggled to get on the same page as Jared Goff for most of the afternoon, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Though the fourth-year pro has only topped 50 yards twice in the last six games, he's scored five touchdowns in that span -- including three straight weeks -- to fuel his fantasy utility. Watkins could see his role diminish next week against Seattle if Robert Woods (shoulder) is cleared to return, but he'll remain a big-play threat with touchdown pedigree.