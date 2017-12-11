Rams' Sammy Watkins: Scores for third straight game
Watkins caught three of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-35 loss to the Eagles.
Watkins struggled to get on the same page as Jared Goff for most of the afternoon, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Though the fourth-year pro has only topped 50 yards twice in the last six games, he's scored five touchdowns in that span -- including three straight weeks -- to fuel his fantasy utility. Watkins could see his role diminish next week against Seattle if Robert Woods (shoulder) is cleared to return, but he'll remain a big-play threat with touchdown pedigree.
More News
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...