Rams' Sammy Watkins: Scores long touchdown versus Giants
Watkins turned his only catch into a 67-yard touchdown in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
Though he was targeted just twice on the day, Watkins managed to race past two defenders for a long score in the second quarter. He's clearly fallen behind Robert Woods in terms of targets, with the latter leading the team in receiving yardage and scoring two touchdowns of his own in this one. Watkins remains a big-play threat for one of the most prolific offenses in the league, but he will remain dependent on these types of contributions unless he sees an increase in usage next week against the Texans.
