Rams' Sammy Watkins: Shut down yet again

Watkins caught one pass for 11 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

Watkins has caught just two of 10 targets for 28 yards over the past three games, after going off for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 3 shootout win over the 49ers. Sunday's poor stat line was partially tied to Jared Goff's lack of volume (21 pass attempts) and shaky performance, but it's also increasingly clear that the Rams simply aren't focused on feeding Watkins targets. Robert Woods has essentially focused as the No. 1 wideout of late, drawing at least six targets in each of the past four games, with five or more catches for 66 or more yards in three of those contests. Watkins will be tough to trust in Week 7 against Arizona, especially if Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) is able to play. Peterson likely would focus on Watkins, even though Woods has produced at a higher level this year.