Rams' Sammy Watkins: Talks free agency following wild-card loss
Watkins said it would be a pleasure to re-sign with the Rams following Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Daily News reports. He caught one of four targets for 23 yards in the defeat.
With Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley garnering 37 looks from Jared Goff in the passing attack, there wasn't a lot left over for Watkins on Saturday. The pending unrestricted free agent did receive a fourth-and-goal target in the end zone with 2:11 remaining in the game that could have pulled the Rams to within seven points, but he and Goff failed to connect. Watkins finished the regular season with just 39 receptions for 593 yards, but his eight touchdowns buoyed his fantasy value to a degree. His virtual stock will remain in limbo until he signs a new contract, and despite his sentiments about returning to the Rams, he may price himself out of availability with his contract demands.
