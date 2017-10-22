Rams' Sammy Watkins: Three catches in Week 7
Watkins caught three of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 33-0 win over the Cardinals.
Watkins topped his totals in catches (two) and yards (28) from his past three weeks combined in this one, but that says more about how badly he's struggled of late than anything else. While this performance was understandable with stud cornerback Patrick Peterson shadowing Watkins, it was disappointing to see the prized offseason acquisition so quiet in a blowout win. The former Bills wideout still has the explosiveness to go off in any given week, but it's tough to trust Watkins right now.
