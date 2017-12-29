Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams offense won't "see much" of Watkins versus the 49ers on Sunday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Watkins has been fairly touchdown-dependent during his first season with the Rams. While he's repaid owners richly with exactly one TD in six of the last eight outings, his averages otherwise (2.6 catches for 41.1 yards on 5.1 targets per game) are underwhelming for a player of his pedigree. Because the Rams have already clinched the NFC West, they are expected to restrict the workload or outright sit Watkins, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp (knee) in Week 17.