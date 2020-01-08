Rams' Samson Ebukam: Finishes with 4.5 sacks
Ebukam had 48 tackles (26 solo), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games this season.
The 24-year-old started five games but mostly worked as a rotational edge rusher. Ebukam got off to a slow start and didn't have a sack through Week 11, but he recorded 4.5 sacks over the last six games. Ebukam is under contract for one more season and could see a larger role in 2020 if Dante Fowler goes elsewhere in free agency, though the team could still make an addition at outside linebacker via the draft or free agency.
More News
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Registers 1.5 sacks Monday•
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Slated to fill in for Matthews•
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Absent from injury report•
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Scores on fumble and interception•
-
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Remains in line to start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...