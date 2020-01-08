Play

Ebukam had 48 tackles (26 solo), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games this season.

The 24-year-old started five games but mostly worked as a rotational edge rusher. Ebukam got off to a slow start and didn't have a sack through Week 11, but he recorded 4.5 sacks over the last six games. Ebukam is under contract for one more season and could see a larger role in 2020 if Dante Fowler goes elsewhere in free agency, though the team could still make an addition at outside linebacker via the draft or free agency.

