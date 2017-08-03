Ebukam missed practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There is currently nothing to indicate the hamstring injury is anything serious. The team is likely exercising caution in order to avoid a lingering issue. The fourth-round pick is competing to earn snaps at outside linebacker.

