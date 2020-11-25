site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Samson Ebukam: Record first full sack
Ebukam had three solo tackles and a sack during Monday's win over the Buccaneers.
The 25-year-old brought down Tom Brady during the third quarter for the Rams only sack of the contest. Ebukam has 18 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks while filling a rotational role through 10 games.
