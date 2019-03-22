Ebukam is recovering from a minor knee surgery and likely will be brought along slowly this spring, Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The 2017 fourth-round pick started 14 of 16 games at outside linebacker in his second pro season, notching 40 tackles (25 solo), three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. It sounds like Ebukam will be healthy before the start of training camp, but he may face some competition for a starting job after the Rams signed Clay Matthews to a two-year, $9.25 million contract. It's also possible the Rams use Matthews and Ebukam as their starting OLBs, with Dante Fowler then coming off the bench to focus on rushing the passer. Regardless of how it shakes out, each of the three players should have an important role in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense.