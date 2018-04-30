Rams' Samson Ebukam: Remains in line to start
Ebukam is still projected to start at outside linebacker following the 2018 NFL Draft, The Orange County Register reports.
The Rams used four draft picks on linebackers or edge rushers, but none of those came before the fourth round. Ebukam, a 2017 fourth-round selection, recorded 31 tackles (26 solo) and two sacks in limited playing time as a rookie. Despite the likelihood of a much larger role, it will be best to take a wait-and-see approach with Ebukam in most IDP settings.
