Ebukam returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns during Monday's 54-51 win over the Chiefs. He also added three tackles (two solo) and sack.

Despite playing just 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Ebukam managed to join Eddie Jackson as the only players with both an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the same game in the last 10 seasons. The second-year linebacker has 30 tackles and two sacks on the year.