Rams' Samson Ebukam: Scores on fumble and interception
Ebukam returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns during Monday's 54-51 win over the Chiefs. He also added three tackles (two solo) and sack.
Despite playing just 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Ebukam managed to join Eddie Jackson as the only players with both an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the same game in the last 10 seasons. The second-year linebacker has 30 tackles and two sacks on the year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12