Sloman connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks during Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears. He had a 48-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the fourth quarter.

The rookie's low-kick trajectory has been a consistent issue, and he's only connected on eight of 11 field-goal attempts while also missing three extra-point kicks through seven games. The Rams signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath on Tuesday, and it's likely he'll replace the struggling Sloman. Forbath hadn't passed the required COVID-19 protocols in time to play Monday.