The Rams signed Kai Forbath to the active roster Tuesday, indicating that Sloman will have to compete to retain his starting job, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Sloman missed his third extra point of the season in this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's connected on seven of nine field goals (87 percent). The Rams opted to bring in competition as a result, as Forbath is a dependable veteran who connected on all 10 of his field-goal tries with the Cowboys in 2019, including eight attempts from beyond 40 yards. This competition leans in Forbath's favor, although it appears coach Sean McVay will afford the two kickers three days of practice to battle it out.