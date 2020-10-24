Sloman will start Monday against the Bears, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
There was some thought Kai Forbath, who signed with the Rams earlier in the week, would be in line to start, but the kicker hasn't passed COVID-19 protocol thus setting the stage for another game with Sloman as the main option. After missing his third extra point of the season last week, the writing appears to be on the wall for Sloman's tenure as the starter, but he'll get at least one more opportunity to showcase his skills in Monday's prime-time matchup.