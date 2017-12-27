Mannion could start at quarterback Week 17 against the 49ers with Rams head coach Sean McVay suggesting Tuesday that Jared Goff and several other key starters could be held out of the regular-season finale for rest, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports. "Every single game is important," McVay said. "But I think [Week 17] will provide an opportunity for us to potentially get some guys healthier, rest them, give some other guys a chance to step up. How that affects the guys that are healthy that we want to be smart with is going to be determined as the week progresses. But it is one of those deals where I think you might see us rest some guys."

With a first-round playoff bye unattainable and the Rams set to finish as the No. 3 or 4 seed in the NFC -- both of which guarantee Los Angeles a first-round home game -- McVay appears set to prioritize the team's health heading into the postseason above putting its best squad on the field in Week 17. The strong likelihood that Goff will be made inactive or see only limited action against San Francisco positions Mannion to receive his most extensive NFL action to date. With only 16 career pass attempts across his three seasons in the league, Mannion is a virtual unknown, making it difficult to rely on him outside of two-quarterback settings in Week 17. Mannion's fantasy upside would be further limited if key playmakers like running back Todd Gurley and wideouts Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins are also granted rest during the contest.