Mannion will start at quarterback Sunday against the 49ers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that he'll rest regular starter Jared Goff for the regular-season finale, but it will be tough for Mannion to find success while running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan are also held out of the lineup. Further adding to the challenge, McVay probably won't allow Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee) to handle full workloads, assuming they play at all. While it's still a nice audition for the future, Mannion can't be counted on for much useful production this week.