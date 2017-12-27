Rams' Sean Mannion: Set to start
Mannion will start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that he'll rest Jared Goff, but it'll be tough for Mannion to find success while RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan are also held out of the lineup. Further adding to the challenge, McVay probably won't allow Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee) to handle full workloads, assuming they play at all. While it's still a nice audition for the future, Mannion can't be counted on for much this week.
