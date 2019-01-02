Mannion made three regular-season appearances and completed just two of three passes for 23 yards. He only saw the field for 36 offensive snaps.

The backup will become a free agent this spring after spending the past four years with the Rams. Mannion was a third-round selection in 2015, but then Los Angeles took Jared Goff with the first overall pick the following year, and Mannion made his only career start in a meaningless Week 17 game last season. With Goff proving to be a franchise cornerstone, any chance of Mannion becoming a fantasy-relevant quarterback probably won't come with the Rams.