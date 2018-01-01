Rams' Sean Mannion: Underwhelms in first career start
Mannion completed 20 of 34 passes for 169 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.
With the Rams resting the majority of their regulars on offense, and San Francisco rolling along a four-game winning streak, this was a tough spot for the 25-year-old Quarterback. Additionally, considering it was also Mannion's first career start, the audition should probably be viewed as a mediocre showing. Still, with Jared Goff taking a significant step forward and showing tremendous promise this year, Mannion's fantasy outlook remains bleak heading into the 2018 season.
